HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms Hold Rating for ASOS plc (ASC)

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their hold rating on shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 5,420 ($67.73) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.23) price target on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($73.73) price target on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.48) price target on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS plc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,292.78 ($66.14).

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) opened at 5230.23535 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,219.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,965.09. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.34 billion. ASOS plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,683.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,512.00.

In other ASOS plc news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,175 ($64.67), for a total transaction of £15,525,000 ($19,401,399.65).

ASOS plc Company Profile

Asos PLC is a global fashion destination for a range of things. The Company sells and offers a range of fashion-related content on ASOS.com. The Company’s segments include UK, US, EU and RoW. It sells over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localized mobile and Web experiences, delivering from its fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and across the world.

