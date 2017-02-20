Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) PT Set at $19.00 by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HST. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO W Edward Walter sold 405,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $7,684,500.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,365,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,935,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,629 shares of company stock worth $13,725,013 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

