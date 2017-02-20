Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HPT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $33.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.70.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) opened at 31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.11. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 73,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,537,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,299,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 479,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 43.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,612,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,084,000 after buying an additional 1,403,930 shares during the period.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

