Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) opened at 36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.75.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/home-bancorp-inc-hbcp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

In related news, Director Kathy J. Bobbs bought 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $399,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $85,891 and sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,170,940. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 648,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through approximately 30 banking offices in the Greater Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.