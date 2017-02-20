Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/hill-rom-holdings-inc-hrc-forecasted-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-81-per-share.html.

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) opened at 64.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. Hill-Rom Holdings has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business earned $637.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $85,512.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,483,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,919,000 after buying an additional 131,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,813,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,860,000 after buying an additional 50,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,259,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,735,000 after buying an additional 127,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom Holdings

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

