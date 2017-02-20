Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) opened at 15.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $345.11 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, COO Gregory Ray sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $36,215.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Chalhoub sold 20,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $309,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,722. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,662,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,514,000 after buying an additional 441,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 422,693 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2,176.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 492,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 45,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

