Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened at 5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.28. Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

