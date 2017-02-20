Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier based near Iowa City, Iowa. The Company provides nationwide transportation service to major shippers, using late-model tractors and a uniform fleet of 53-foot aluminum plate dry vans. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. Stephens downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) opened at 20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company earned $140 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 95,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,908,673.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,755.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc (Heartland) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of Heartland Express Inc of Iowa, Gordon Trucking, Inc, Heartland Express Services, Inc, Heartland Express Maintenance Services, Inc and A & M Express, Inc It provides transportation services to shippers spanning from Washington to Florida and New England to California, as well as parts of Canada.

