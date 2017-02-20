Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, "Granite Construction, Inc. is a diversified heavy civil constractor and construction materials producer. The Company concentrates on ifrastructure projects including roads, bridges, dams, tunnels, canals and rapid transit facilities. The Company also manufactures asphalt, concrete base rock and other construction materials. The Company has offices in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Georgia and California. "

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) opened at 53.41 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $666.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,248,000 after buying an additional 357,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,046,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,776,000 after buying an additional 111,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 108.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after buying an additional 778,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,223,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after buying an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,207,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,074,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. Its Construction segment performs construction management, as well as various civil construction projects with a portion of the work focused on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities and other infrastructure projects.

