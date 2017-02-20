Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Announces Earnings Results

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.85 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) opened at 53.41 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,248,000 after buying an additional 357,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,046,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,776,000 after buying an additional 111,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 108.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,296,000 after buying an additional 778,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,223,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after buying an additional 42,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,207,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,074,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $51.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. Its Construction segment performs construction management, as well as various civil construction projects with a portion of the work focused on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities and other infrastructure projects.

