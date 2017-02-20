Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 61.39 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 14,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $829,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,484.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,791,220. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/grand-canyon-education-inc-lope-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across approximately eight colleges both online and on ground in Phoenix, Arizona and at leased facilities and at facilities owned by third-party employers of its students.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.