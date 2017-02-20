Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.00 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY17 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 61.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $67.18.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $829,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,766,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,220 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across approximately eight colleges both online and on ground in Phoenix, Arizona and at leased facilities and at facilities owned by third-party employers of its students.

