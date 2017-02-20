Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:GSS) is set to announce its Q416 earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:GSS) opened at 0.965 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $317.24 million. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea and Other. The Company holds interest in the Wassa and Bogoso/Prestea gold mines in Ghana. The Company is pursuing brownfield development projects at its Wassa and Prestea mines. The Company holds interests in gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

