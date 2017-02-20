Goldcorp Inc. (G) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Goldcorp from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Goldcorp from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.56.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) opened at 22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion and a PE ratio of 119.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

