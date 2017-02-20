Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GOLAR LNG LIMITED is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of liquid natural gas carriers and floating storage re-gasification units through its subsidiaries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNG. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded down 0.67% on Monday, hitting $26.57. 1,388,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The firm’s market cap is $2.60 billion. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the second quarter valued at $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

