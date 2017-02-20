Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $2.30 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush set a $2.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened at 2.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $275.50 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business earned $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 107.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 111.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 127,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $448,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of games. The Company’s games appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices who download and make purchases within its games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts. It operates through mobile games segment. It operates in various geographical regions, including the United States; Americas, excluding the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

