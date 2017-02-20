Globant S.A. (GLOB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.70 million.Globant also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.29-1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Pacific Crest raised shares of Globant from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of Globant from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) opened at 34.52 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

About Globant

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

