Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) traded up 0.58% on Monday, hitting $8.70. 16,734 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $170.35 million. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/global-water-resources-inc-gwrs-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director William S. Levine acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $1,492,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $220,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $416,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

