Glencore PLC (GLEN) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glencore PLC to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 230 ($2.87) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 285 ($3.56) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. S&P Global set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.69) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 304.50 ($3.81).

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) opened at 321.5473 on Tuesday. Glencore PLC has a one year low of GBX 114.20 and a one year high of GBX 334.47. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 45.75 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.49.

Glencore PLC Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

