Genuine Parts Company (GPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to release its Q416 earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Genuine Parts Company to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 100.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $105.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

