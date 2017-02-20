Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) opened at 34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.24. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 267.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 98.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,385,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 285,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 417,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 11.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

