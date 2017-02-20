General Motors Company (GM) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $34.85 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 target price on General Motors Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors Company from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 37.22 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm earned $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $91,744.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,377 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the third quarter worth $125,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 16.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 313.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

