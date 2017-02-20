Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) in a research note released on Tuesday.

FOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fossil Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $999.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.13 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/fossil-group-inc-fosl-given-hold-rating-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

In other Fossil Group news, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $57,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $451,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.