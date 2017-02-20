Forward View Lowers Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) to Hold

Forward View downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $217.16 million for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevan P. Talbot acquired 4,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 1,427.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 311,367 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,760,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after buying an additional 88,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

