Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.55-3.75 billion (-11% to -9%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Flowserve Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve Corporation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Flowserve Corporation from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.05.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) opened at 48.37 on Monday. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Flowserve Corporation had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flowserve Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Flowserve Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

About Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). Its EPD designs, manufactures, distributes and services engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts and related equipment.

