Flex Pharma, Inc. (FLKS) Receives $22.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Flex Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Flex Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 88.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. CAM Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) opened at 4.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company’s market capitalization is $75.54 million. Flex Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

