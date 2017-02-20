First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) opened at 14.28 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,480 shares of company stock valued at $94,237 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 553,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 276,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 124,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

