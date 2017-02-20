FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.20) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) price objective on shares of 7Digital Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of 7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG) opened at 7.75 on Monday. 7Digital Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.62. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.22 million.

About 7Digital Group PLC

7digital Group plc, formerly UBC Media Group plc, is a business-to-business digital music and radio services company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical infrastructure and music rights used to create music streaming and radio services for a range of customers, including consumer brands, mobile carriers, broadcasters, automotive systems, record labels, artists and retailers.

