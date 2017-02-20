Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) PT Set at $5.00 by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price target on Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reduced their price target on Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened at 4.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Street Finance Corp. news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,165,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,642,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Dutkiewicz bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,753.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,700 shares of company stock worth $338,985 and sold 242,289 shares worth $1,348,627. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 105,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 928,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 645,862 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

