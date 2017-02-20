Barclays PLC reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,920 ($36.49) target price on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.99) target price on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,202.40 ($27.52).

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) opened at 2351.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,296.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,380.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 900.79 million. Fidessa Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,879.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,656.00.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/fidessa-group-plc-fdsa-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-barclays-plc.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 78.20 ($0.98) per share. This is a positive change from Fidessa Group plc’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Fidessa Group plc Company Profile

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. The Company operates in two segments: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side segment provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.