FBR & Co Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

FBR & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) opened at 62.50 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. The company’s market cap is $62.21 billion.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $3.90. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“FBR & Co Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for American International Group, Inc. (AIG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/fbr-co-reaffirms-market-perform-rating-for-american-international-group-inc-aig.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 290.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,219,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 125,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,483,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 136,841 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 851,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,555,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,186,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,810,000 after buying an additional 1,776,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in over 100 countries and jurisdictions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as a Corporate and Other category.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.