FBR & Co Lowers Aircastle Limited (AYR) to Market Perform

FBR & Co lowered shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $27.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AYR. Stephens initiated coverage on Aircastle Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Aircastle Limited in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Aircastle Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aircastle Limited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) opened at 24.58 on Wednesday. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.07 million. Aircastle Limited had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

“FBR & Co Lowers Aircastle Limited (AYR) to Market Perform” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/fbr-co-lowers-aircastle-limited-ayr-to-market-perform.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Aircastle Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 6.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 651,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 16.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after buying an additional 291,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 231,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,831,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in investing in aviation assets, including acquiring, leasing, managing and selling utility commercial jet aircraft. The Company operates through leasing, financing, selling and managing commercial flight equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.