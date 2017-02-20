FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut FBL Financial Group from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) traded up 0.42% on Monday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,141 shares. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $82.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.79 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $239,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services, which is represented by the distribution channel of its subsidiary, Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company (Farm Bureau Life). The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a variety of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

