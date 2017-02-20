Evotec AG (EVTCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVTCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVOTEC is a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs. They have established a powerful platform that is applicable to targets across all therapeutic areas and has specific expertise in the area of Central Nervous System related diseases where it is building a pipeline of drug candidates for partnering. Through research collaborations and proprietary projects They are providing the highest quality research results to its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries “

EVTCY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evotec AG in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evotec AG in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVTCY) opened at 15.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Evotec AG has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 56.78.

Evotec AG Company Profile

Evotec AG (Evotec) is a drug discovery and development company. The Company is engaged in providing drug discovery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sectors. The Company has two segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. EVT Execute segment offers stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborator’s targets and programs.

