Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) remained flat at $18.30 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $32.62.

