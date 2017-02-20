Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2017 Earnings (WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation dropped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) opened at 32.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $34.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 55.81% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered, self-managed equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company’s three segments include office, retail and multifamily.

