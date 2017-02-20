Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.51 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

“Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntsman Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (HUN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-huntsman-corporations-q1-2017-earnings-hun.html.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) opened at 21.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.61. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Huntsman Corporation had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Huntsman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Huntsman Corporation news, VP Brian V. Ridd sold 44,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $951,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 59,361 shares of Huntsman Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,271,512.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,137 shares of company stock worth $2,375,683. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,736,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,610,000 after buying an additional 865,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). It operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

