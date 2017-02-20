Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Groupon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Fitzgerald expects that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Groupon to $5.30 in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.60 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-groupon-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-grpn.html.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.66 on Monday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.63 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,848 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,455 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,190 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 80.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,375 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

