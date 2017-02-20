Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $37.38 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Energy Transfer Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Energy Transfer Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.52.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 38.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The stock’s market cap is $20.80 billion. Energy Transfer Partners has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/energy-transfer-partners-etp-downgraded-by-vetr-inc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -345.90%.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.65 per share, with a total value of $111,548.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,090.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 21,761,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,466,000 after buying an additional 3,751,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 266.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,660,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,935,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,798,000 after buying an additional 1,909,286 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 32.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,868,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,426,000 after buying an additional 1,432,530 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 11,576,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,714,000 after buying an additional 1,374,073 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.