Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will be issuing its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $637.84 million for the quarter.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) opened at 16.73 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Enable Midstream Partners,’s payout ratio is 186.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enable Midstream Partners, in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enable Midstream Partners, from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Enable Midstream Partners, from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

“Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/enable-midstream-partners-lp-enbl-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Enable Midstream Partners, Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. It serves production areas in the United States, including several unconventional shale resource plays, and local and regional end user markets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.