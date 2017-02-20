Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electric Word plc (LON:ELE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Electric Word plc (LON:ELE) opened at 3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.18. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 13.24 million. Electric Word plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.07.

“Electric Word plc (ELE) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/electric-word-plc-ele-earns-buy-rating-from-panmure-gordon.html.

Electric Word plc Company Profile

Electric Word PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a specialist media provider supporting education, compliance and management through a range of digital, paper and live formats. The Company operates through three segments: Sport (S), which provides insight, data and analysis to the business communities behind sport; Education (E), which provides education, development, training and resources to communities in schools and other institutions, including school managers, teachers, speech and language therapists, and special needs coordinators, and Central costs (PLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Word plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Word plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.