Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will be posting its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) opened at 123.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $124.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. RBC Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

“Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/ecolab-inc-ecl-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.