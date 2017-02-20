Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHX.B. Scotiabank set a C$9.00 price target on Dhx Media Ltd Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dhx Media Ltd Class B presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

"Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at CIBC" was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This is a boost from Dhx Media Ltd Class B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity.

