Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group Holdings to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 759 ($9.49) to GBX 821 ($10.26) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 930 ($11.62) to GBX 800 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.81) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 849.43 ($10.62).

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 770.8933 on Monday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 12-month low of GBX 691.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 952.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 749.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 784.46. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.76 billion.

In related news, insider Henry Staunton acquired 38,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of £280,221.54 ($350,189.38). Also, insider Clive Bannister sold 66,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 708 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £472,420.08 ($590,377.51). Insiders acquired a total of 48,385 shares of company stock valued at $35,669,935 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Holdings Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

