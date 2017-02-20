CubeSmart (CUBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.52-1.57 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) opened at 27.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corp cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/cubesmart-cube-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 45.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,348,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 421,625 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 234.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are conducted solely through CubeSmart, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. The Company is focused primarily on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.