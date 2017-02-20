Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been given a $60.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. Vertical Research raised shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Crown Holdings from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) opened at 52.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.35. Crown Holdings has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 83.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Holdings news, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Crown Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $2,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,314.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 189.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,771,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,749,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

