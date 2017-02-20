Crispr Theraptc (CRSP) PT Set at $21.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Crispr Theraptc (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned a $21.00 target price by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Theraptc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Theraptc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Theraptc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Crispr Theraptc (NASDAQ:CRSP) opened at 18.07 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $719.33 million. Crispr Theraptc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Theraptc during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Theraptc during the fourth quarter worth about $14,389,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Theraptc during the fourth quarter worth about $11,882,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Theraptc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,541,000. Finally, Novo A S acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Theraptc during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Theraptc

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

