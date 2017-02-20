Cowen and Company Begins Coverage on Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXON)

Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:AXON) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) opened at 12.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Axovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Axovant Sciences will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after buying an additional 261,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,541,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a Bermuda-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

