Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding Corporation is an internationally recognized owner and operator of large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects and a recipient of the Energy Innovator Award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Covanta’s Energy-from-Waste facilities provide communities with an environmentally sound solution to their solid waste disposal needs by using that municipal solid waste to generate clean, renewable energy. “

CVA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Covanta Holding Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,799 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.06 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. Covanta Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company earned $457 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. Covanta Holding Corporation had a net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corporation will post $0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covanta Holding Corporation news, insider Stephen J. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $222,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,653.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,394.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 280,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covanta Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 488,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covanta Holding Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta Holding Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. It operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

