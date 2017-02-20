Corning Incorporated (GLW) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Vetr downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.17 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other Corning news, insider James P. Clappin sold 64,500 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,778,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 50,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $103,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $111,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) opened at 27.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.36. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Corning had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Corning’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

“Corning Incorporated (GLW) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/corning-incorporated-glw-receives-26-29-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.